Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Fiserv by 38.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 26.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

