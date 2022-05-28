First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 4,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 177,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,419 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

