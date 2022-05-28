First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 128.0% in May

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

