First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares during the period.

Shares of TDIV stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

