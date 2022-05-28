First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 470,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,591. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

