First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,870 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $120,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 630,631 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 617,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

