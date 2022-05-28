First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,632. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

