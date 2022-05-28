First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading 2.2% Higher

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.76. 42,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 439,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

