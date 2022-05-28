First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. 2,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

