First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of FA stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

