Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.34

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.34 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.92). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 56,067 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £94.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.38.
Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)
