Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.34

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.34 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.92). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 56,067 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £94.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.38.

Get Finsbury Food Group alerts:

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.