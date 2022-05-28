Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 448.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

