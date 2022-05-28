Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Financial Institutions worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 90.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $428.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

