Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. Analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

