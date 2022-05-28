Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.5% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,887,000 after purchasing an additional 147,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 283,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after purchasing an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. 3,102,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

