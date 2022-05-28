Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 95.9% in May

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of FEEXF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 290 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 340 ($4.28) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

