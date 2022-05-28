FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $7.38 on Friday, reaching $219.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.95. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $318.54.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

