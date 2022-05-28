Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $251.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.99 million to $261.36 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $231.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

NYSE FRT traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $115.91. 268,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,099. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 149.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.