FCA Corp TX Sells 7,045 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FCA Corp TX lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,952,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,111,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

