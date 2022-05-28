FCA Corp TX Sells 2,147 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FCA Corp TX decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.9% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.73 on Friday, reaching $253.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.95 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

