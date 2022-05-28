FCA Corp TX Sells 2,044 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NYSE:ALL traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. 1,539,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.