FCA Corp TX Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,362. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.

