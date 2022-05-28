FCA Corp TX Reduces Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

FCA Corp TX reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,627,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. 244,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,016. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

