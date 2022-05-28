FCA Corp TX Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FCA Corp TX decreased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 78,653 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund makes up 1.6% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

HIO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 322,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,100. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

