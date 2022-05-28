FCA Corp TX Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.09. 5,853,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

