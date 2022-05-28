FCA Corp TX Has $3.66 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,147. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $224.02 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

