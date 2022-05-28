FCA Corp TX Has $1.15 Million Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned 0.12% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 136,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 93,790 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 198,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,691. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.