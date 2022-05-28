Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Fastly stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. 4,035,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,784. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fastly has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464 over the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fastly by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fastly by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

