Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the April 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

FMAO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 33,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,327. The firm has a market cap of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

