Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 39,966,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,480,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its holdings in Farfetch by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 1,633,950 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Farfetch by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,182,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 249.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 626,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

