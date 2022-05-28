Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,824 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up 2.1% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $77,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $2,480,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Farfetch by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 39,966,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,480,236. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

