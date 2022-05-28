Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.15. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 209,811 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$167.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

