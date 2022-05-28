Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $646.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

