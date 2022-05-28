Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARSUF stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Fagron has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €17.50 ($18.62) to €21.00 ($22.34) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

