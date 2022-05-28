F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several analysts recently commented on FSTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,287. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

