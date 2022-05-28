Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.79.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $180.03 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $148.29 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

