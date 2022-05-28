Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EXPR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. 7,923,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Express has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Express currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

