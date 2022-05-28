Expanse Hits Market Capitalization of $140,068.88 (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $140,068.88 and approximately $409.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

