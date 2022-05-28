Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.74) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of EVT stock opened at €25.95 ($27.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.32 and a 200-day moving average of €31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. Evotec has a 12-month low of €20.16 ($21.45) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($48.76). The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.