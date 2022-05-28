Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($27.13) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.39 ($34.45).

FRA:EVK opened at €24.97 ($26.56) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

