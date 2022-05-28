Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $0.87. Evogene shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 268,905 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Evogene by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

