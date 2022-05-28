Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Up 0.1%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOJU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 635,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

