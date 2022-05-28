EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock worth $179,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 334,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,582. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

