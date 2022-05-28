Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Shares Down 5.1%

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 24,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The company has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.
About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)
