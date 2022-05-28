ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.19% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSS stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

