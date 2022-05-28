ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 38,029.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after buying an additional 233,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $15,434,314. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $334.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.