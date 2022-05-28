ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 112,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 60,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 50,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

