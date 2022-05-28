ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $5.05 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Entergy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,825 shares of company stock worth $24,785,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

