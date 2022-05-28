ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.