ETF Managers Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,665 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSEM opened at $48.25 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

